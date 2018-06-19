Third Annual Art Swap in Austin This Saturday

For the third year running, Austin non-profit Big Medium (which brings us the Texas Biennial, the Tito’s Prize, and the East Austin Studio Tour and the West Austin Studio Tour) has partnered with the Elisabet Ney Museum for an event called “Art Swap!” It takes place on the grounds of the lovely Elisabet Ney Museum in Hyde Park in Austin on Saturday, June 23, from 10 am – 2 pm.

Art-minded participants are encouraged to “bring artwork to trade with other artists, collectors, and appreciators.” But not just artwork. Per Big Medium:

“How to Art Swap

Bring your own artwork or pieces that are part of your collection. Propose a swap! Offer an item for trade and start negotiating. Remember, nothing can be swapped for cash. Keep an open mind. Artwork, tools, mediums, as well as services, can be used for trade. Take home new treasures for your collection.”

If you get there early enough, you’ll get a complimentary breakfast, and you can take time to tour the museum.

Again, the Swap takes place at the Elisabet Ney Museum in Austin on Saturday, June 23, from 10 am – 2 pm. The address is 304 East 44th St. Austin TX, 78751. It is free and open to the public.