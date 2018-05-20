Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon Comes to the Amon Carter

This Thursday, May 24th, 2018, from 4-8PM, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth will host a Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon aimed at expanding the site’s information about women involved in American art. Anyone is welcome to come out and join in, although the museum does ask that you bring along your own laptop.

What the museum will provide is people experienced with the process of editing Wikipedia, a near-comprehensive library of books and other materials on American art, cookies, and a free celebratory cocktail later in the evening.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, here’s an explanation from the source (Wikipedia, of course):

“An edit-a-thon can be …

1. a scheduled time where people edit Wikipedia together, whether offline, online, or a mix of both;

2. typically focused on a specific topic, such as science or women’s history;

3. a way to give newcomers an insight into how Wikipedia works.

Edit-a-thons improve the encyclopedia and can be a great way to help new Wikipedians learn to edit. An edit-a-thon is also unlike a regular meetup, which tends to be without a single goal and/or for socializing. In other words: an edit-a-thon is like a hackathon for Wikipedians (and definitely not like a telethon).”

To RSVP for the Amon Carter’s Edit-a-Thon, please go here.