Top Five: February 22, 2018

Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees on a big group show in the Rio Grande Valley, an Unintended Garden in Dallas, and the return of Havel Ruck Projects.

1. Havel Ruck Projects: Ripple

Cherryhurst House (Houston)

February 23 – June 6, 2019

Opening events on February 23 & 24

An installation by Havel Ruck Projects (Dean Ruck and Dan Havel). For this site-specific piece, the artists used the Cherryhurst artist-in-residency house as a raw material to “explore forms and ideas related to the power of nature.”

2. San Antonio 1718: Art from Viceregal Mexico

San Antonio Museum of Art

February 17 – May 13

“San Antonio 1718: Art from Viceregal Mexico tells the story of the city’s first century through more than one hundred landscapes, portraits, narrative paintings, sculptures, and devotional and decorative objects”

3.1. Kevin Cole: Danci’ with Color

Nicole Longnecker Gallery (Houston)

February 24 – March 31

Opening February 24, 5-8PM

An exhibition featuring works by Atlanta-based artist Kevin Cole.

3.2. George Smith

Nicole Longnecker Gallery (Houston)

February 24 – March 31

Opening February 24, 5-8PM

An exhibition featuring works by Houston-based artist George Smith.

4. Celia Eberle: Unintended Garden

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

February 24 – March 31

Opening February 24, 5-8PM

An exhibition featuring works by Celia Eberle. The pieces in the show explore “man’s fateful relationship with nature.”

5. FOLD

International Museum of Art and Science (McAllen), Visual Art Gallery in the Annex Building at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg), and the Visitor Center at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg)

February 2 – April 1

Opening February 22, 6-8PM at the Visual Art Gallery in the Annex Building at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Opening February 26, 6:30-8PM at the Visitor Center at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

FOLD is an exhibition featuring “works by thirteen female artists who each explore the concept of the fold in terms of form and conceptual metaphor in both stationary and time-based art media.” The show spans multiple locations, with different artists showing at each venue.

Location: International Museum of Art and Science

Artists: Laleh Mehran, Sibel Kocabasi, Giannina Coppaino Dwin, and Anja Marias

Location: Visual Art Gallery Located in Annex Building at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Artists: Linda Behar, Isabel Gouveia, Rojhaneh Hosseini, Dorotha Grace Lemeh, and

Amber Scoon

Location: Visitor Center at UTRGV

Artists: Misoo Filan, Gulia Huber, Sibel Kocabasi, and Golnar Shahyar