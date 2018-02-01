Top Five: February 1, 2018 with Neil Fauerso

Christina Rees and special guest Neil Fauerso on El Paso’s ability to survive the apocalypse, the invention of art words, and a retired president’s dubious art therapy.

1. Gary Goldberg: Finding the Universe in Oaxaca

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

January 13 – February 17

An exhibition featuring Gary Goldberg’s hand-felted tapestries made in partnership with artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico. The imagery of the tapestries comes from the artist’s close-up photographs of Oaxacan walls and facades — the pieces resemble landscapes and Mexican mythologies.

2. Big Picture!

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (Lubbock)

February 2 – March 31

Opening February 2, 6-9PM

“Big Picture! presents large-scale works from 13 contemporary Texas artists who explore photography’s immediacy and infinite manipulability.” The show is curated by Bryan Wheeler. Artists include Bale Creek Allen, Katy Anderson, Kalee Appleton, Rachel Cox, Joe Harjo, Mary Beth Koeth, Jack Massing, Mark Menjivar, Rolando Sepulveda, Molly Shigemoto, Sherwin Rivera Tibayan, Tom Turner, and Bryan Wheeler.

3. Ethics Excess Extinction

El Paso Museum of Art

January 26 – March 13

Ethics Excess Extinction explores the crucial theme of endangered animal species and humanity’s connections and responsibilities to these animals.

4. Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors

Museum of the Southwest (Midland)

January 20 – March 25

Read our review here.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors features 66 portraits and a four-panel mural painted by President George W. Bush. The works in the show honor the military personnel who served in the wake of 9/11.

5. Seeing Sound: Mary Ellen Bute Retrospective

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

February 3, 7PM

Read more about the program here.

A screening of short, abstract animations by artist Mary Ellen Bute. The Houston-born artist created works that “translated music into choreographed shapes, shifting lights, and brilliant colorful forms.” This program is presented by the Aurora Picture Show, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Center for Visual Music.