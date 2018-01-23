Art Fair Seeks Women Artists from Texas

Just as the country recently celebrated its second annual Women’s March, Dallas’ Vignette Art Fair will hold its second annual presentation of work of women from across Texas. And there is still time to apply for the huge curated show. Vignette is seeking “female, or female identifying, artists of all disciplines,” and it focuses on artists who “have been under recognized by art institutions and establishments.”

The Vignette Art Fair will take place at The Women’s Museum at Fair Park on April 11 through April 15 during Arts Week. The deadline for submissions is February 4. For more information, visit the Vignette web site.

You go, girl!