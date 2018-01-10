Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Woodlands Kids Have Pretty Good Taste in Art

Woodlands Kids Have Pretty Good Taste in Art

/
10 Jan 2018
/
/
0 Comments

“Quantam Soup (Paracosmic Alchemy Arrangement)” by JooYoung Choi, a nominee for the Woodlands High School Art Trust

The only permanent art collection in The Woodlands (a master planned community outside of Houston) is at The Woodlands High School (TWHS), a public school. Over the past 7 years, TWHS Art Trust have been using proceeds from the Homecoming Dance to purchase 34 pieces by 29 Texas artists.

This year, the student committee has whittled down the entries to 13 nominees which are displayed for the entire student body to view. On February 1, every student will cast their vote for their favorite. The school will use the funds to purchase as many of the top contenders as it can. It is a good list:

JooYoung Choi (Houston), Daniel Elliott (Cypress), Rod Flower (The Woodlands), Raul l, onzalez (San Antonio), Trenton Hancock (Houston), Dee Jon (Houston), Tyler Kay (Humble), Lynet McDonald (The Woodlands), Vivian Quevedo (Conroe), Doerte Weber (San Antonio), and Nancy Wood (San Antonio).

Will the Han Solo portrait beat out the Trenton Doyle Hancock piece? Will dark, teen angst works win over colorful, joyous paintings? We’ll have to wait and see. To view all the nominated works, go here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , ,
You may also like
The Woodlands High School Art Trust
Texas Artists: The Woodlands High School Wants to Buy Your Art
Trenton Doyle Hancock’s Ongoing History of the Universe
Top Five Image
Top Five: September 28, 2017
Trenton Doyle Hancock
Trenton Doyle Hancock’s Texas Artist of the Year Exhibition Relocated to Former Rice Gallery
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'