JooYoung Choi Talk at the Printing Museum

The Visual Arts Alliance, a Houston nonprofit organization dedicated to building a constructive community and resource pool for artists, has announced that it will be presenting a conversation between Houston artist JooYoung Choi and Catherine Anspon of PaperCity magazine at the Printing Museum on January 12 at 11 am.

Ms. Choi has become known throughout Houston for her labor intensive paintings, collages, and sculptures that depict a narrative mythology of her own creation. In a review of the exhibition A Better Yesterday, a three-part show held at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Melissa L. Mednicov commented further on Ms. Choi’s imagined world:

“Her constructed alternate reality is called the “Cosmic Womb,” and results in playful and imagined creatures appearing throughout her videos, sculpture, and paintings. Choi appears as different characters throughout, and her exhibition Somnioplexic Resonance opens with the question: “Why should the joy of imaginary playmates be denied to us as adults?” Choi’s work suggests adulthood as a new space where we can claim a joy that may have been denied us or was inaccessible in childhood.”

Over the past few years, Ms. Choi’s work has been recognized by granting programs in Texas: she received a $5000 Artadia Award in 2015, and her new video art piece, C.S. Watson and the Bio-Engineered “Ultra” Protagonist: An Examination of the Impact of Symbolic Annihilation and an Exploration of the Evolutionary Potentialities of Sci-fi/Fantasy Media, landed her $7,000 this year from The Idea Fund.

Ms. Anspon is also a stalwart of the Houston art scene. Before her current position as the visual arts editor of PaperCity, she was the Houston corespondent for ArtNews, and also wrote for Art & Antiques. She also authored Texas Artists Today, a book about artists living and working in the state.

For more information on Ms. Anspon and Ms. Choi’s conversation, please visit the Visual Arts Alliance’s website.