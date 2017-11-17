DiverseWorks’ Rachel Cook Leaving Houston for Seattle’s On the Boards

Today DiverseWorks in Houston announced the departure of Curator Rachel Cook for her new position as Artistic Director of On the Boards in Seattle. On the Boards is a non-profit organization and theater founded in 1978 dedicated to performance art.

Cook has been with DiverseWorks since 2012, starting as Assistant Curator and working her way up to Curator by early 2016. States DiverseWorks Executive Director & Chief Curator Xandra Eden:

“Over the past 2 ½ years, I have seen Rachel’s curatorial practice develop and flourish, particularly in the area of performance. She has supported and inspired many artists and others to experiment with collaboration and take risks with their work. While Houston’s art community is losing a great asset, we are excited to see her take a new role as the Artistic Director for On the Boards. We look forward to seeing what’s next and co-presenting projects in the future.”

Of her time at DiverseWorks, Rachel Cook states:

“DiverseWorks has been an integral part of my creative and artistic life. Over the past five years, working with Executive Directors Elizabeth Dunbar and Xandra Eden on curatorial and organizational projects has greatly informed my curatorial practice and creative thinking about institutional structures, artistic communities, and the role of art in society. I am thankful to the entire DW family for their support and friendship and look forward to future collaborations and conversations about art and ideas.”

Cook will start at On the Boards in January 2018.

For more on this, please go here.

