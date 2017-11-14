Art Put to Work: San Antonio Artist Makes a Solar Mural

San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz has created the world’s first solar mural installation, reports Texas Public Radio. The four panel installation, entitled La Monarca, has been placed downtown but will be relocated to the EPIcenter, where it will be located next to the pollinator garden being created there. It will eventually be joined by other works that will provide power to social service centers, municipal buildings or eco-cultural tourism destinations in the City of San Antonio or other stops along Monarch Butterfly migration routes.

also by Paula Newton