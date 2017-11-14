Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Art Put to Work: San Antonio Artist Makes a Solar Mural

Art Put to Work: San Antonio Artist Makes a Solar Mural

/
14 Nov 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Photo: Jack Morgan. Image via Texas Public Radio

San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz has created the world’s first solar mural installation, reports Texas Public Radio. The four panel installation, entitled La Monarca, has been placed downtown but will be relocated to the EPIcenter, where it will be located next to the pollinator garden being created there. It will eventually be joined by other works that will provide power to social service centers, municipal buildings or eco-cultural tourism destinations in the City of San Antonio or other stops along Monarch Butterfly migration routes.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
Cruz Ortiz
Cruz Ortiz Selected to Create Art for Clinton Campaign
Cruz Ortiz Selected as Artist for TX Dem Convention
San Antonio Bikers to Cruise Westside Murals
X Marks the Art in San Antonio
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'