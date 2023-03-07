Dallas Dealers Erin and John Paul Hossley Open New Gallery

Erin and John Paul Hossley, who run {neighborhood} store + gallery, a furniture store and art gallery in Dallas’ Design District (formerly in Oak Cliff), have recently announced the opening of a new endeavor, Lone Gallery.

Located next door to their retail shop, Lone is a 2000-square-foot exhibition space that will feature five artists’ solo shows throughout the year. The selected artists, Cruz Ortiz, Tom Jean Webb, Kyle Steed, Bruce Lee Webb, and Landry McMeans, will have the opportunity to transform the space as they see fit.

The inaugural exhibition will feature Cruz Ortiz, a San Antonio-based artist who works in a variety of mediums to create abstract figurative and dreamy landscape paintings. For this exhibition, Danza de los Cosmicos, Mr. Ortiz is presenting new works that provide a glimpse into the cosmic garden where life and death meet. Through the combination of the paintings and the inclusion of musical performances, he aims to transport the audience beyond the typical white box gallery and into a moonlit garden. The opening reception will include performances by Mariachi Quetzal, a University of North Texas alumni band, and Los Gran Reyes, a Dallas-based Cumbia band.

Opening simultaneously, {neighborhood} store + gallery, will host a group show of new works by Texas female artists Kristin Moore, Layla Luna, El Baker, and Leslie Cottrill. Pieces by these artists explore narratives of Texas travels and also highlight the state’s landscape.

Danza de los Cosmicos, will be on view from March 11 through April 29. The opening reception will be on Saturday, March 11 from 5 pm to 8 pm.