Call for Entries for the Transborder Biennial is Now Open

In August the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (MACJ) announced the fifth Transborder Biennial 2018, and now the institutions have opened the call for entries. The exhibition itself will be hosted by both museums through the summer of 2018. Artists must live within 200 miles of the US-Mexico border, and can submit online beginning November 1, 2017. The deadline for entries is December 5, 2017.

Via the EPMA: “The main focus of this exhibition will be a transborder theme, which can range from immigration, politics, economics, violence, and landscape, along with the exploration of personal, cultural, and linguistic identities tied to the border region.”

This Biennial’s two jurors are Gilbert Vicario, the Selig Family Chief Curator at the Phoenix Art Museum, and Carlos Palacios, who is curator at the Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil in Mexico City. There will be awards and exhibition and acquisition opportunities for selected artists, offers of residencies, and two main exhibition prizes: “One Mexican artist will be selected for a solo exhibition at EPMA, and one American artist will be selected for a solo exhibition at MACJ.”

The Biennial was started in 2008 by the EPMA and expanded in 2011 after receiving an award for US-Mexico Cross-Border Cooperation and Innovation from the Border Research Partnership.

For the link to enter and all criteria info, please go here, and for questions, email: EPMA-info@elpasotexas.gov or museodearte.cdjuarez@gmail.com.

also by Glasstire