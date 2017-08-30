Some Good News: Smithsonian Magazine Gives Props to GAC for Dealing with Harvey

Across South and Southeast Texas, some museums put out the sandbags and moved art to higher ground, but the extremely unpredictable Hurricane Harvey caught others totally off guard.

The Galveston Arts Center (GAC), though, would have none of it. After being devastated by Hurricane Ike in 2008, the folks there got more than ready. The relatively new curator Dennis Nance was interviewed by the Smithsonian Magazine and shared the extra precautions that the GAC took. To read the full article, go here.

