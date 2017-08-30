Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Some Good News: Smithsonian Magazine Gives Props to GAC for Dealing with Harvey

Some Good News: Smithsonian Magazine Gives Props to GAC for Dealing with Harvey

/
30 Aug 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Across South and Southeast Texas, some museums put out the sandbags and moved art to higher ground, but the extremely unpredictable Hurricane Harvey caught others totally off guard.

The Galveston Arts Center (GAC), though, would have none of it. After being devastated by Hurricane Ike in 2008, the folks there got more than ready. The relatively new curator Dennis Nance was interviewed by the Smithsonian Magazine and shared the extra precautions that the GAC took. To read the full article, go here.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
, , , ,
You may also like
The Rockport Center for the Arts after Hurricane Harvey
Updating: Here’s What We Know Now About Texas Art Spaces and Harvey
Photo by Houston writer Peter Lucas
Donate to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Richard Carson | Reuter
Here’s a List of Emergency Resources for Artists
Cardoza
Hurricane Harvey: Cardoza Fine Art
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'