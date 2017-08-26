Advertise   Donate
UT Austin Commissions Mural by José Parlá

26 Aug 2017
Concept Detail for José Parlá's Mural
Concept Detail for José Parlá’s Mural

Landmarks, the University of Texas at Austin’s public art program, has announced their plan to commission a mural by the Brooklyn-based artist José Parlá. The mural, which will be Parlá’s largest painting to date, will cover a 25-by-160-foot wall in UT’s Robert B. Rowling Hall, a newly constructed building that will serve as a multi-use classroom and gathering space for the college’s McCombs School of Business.

Parlá intends to create a mural that reflects both the city of Austin’s natural environment, and its urban cityscape. The piece will contain the artist’s characteristic Twombly-meets-graffiti calligraphic gestures along with his use of collaged elements.

Andrée Bober, the director of Landmarks, spoke about the new commission:

[Parlá] instinctively understands architectural composition and he’s intrepid when it comes to experimenting with new ways to expand his practice. Beyond the visual delight of his painting, I think people will connect with his evocation of history, memory, and the experience of life and the landscape of Austin.

The mural will be unveiled in January 2018; Rowling Hall is set to open in spring 2018.

In the past year, Landmarks has also unveiled a new large-scale permanent installation by artist Ann Hamilton and a sculpture by Marc Quinn.

 

