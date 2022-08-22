UT Reopens James Turrell’s Skyspace and Announces Fall Programs

by Jessica Fuentes August 22, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Landmarks, the University of Texas at Austin’s public art program, has reopened James Turrell’s Skyspace, The Color Inside, after a summer-long closure. 

A photograph of the exterior of James Turrell's "The Color Inside" Skyscape at the University of Texas at Austin.

James Turrell, “The Color Inside,” 2013. Photo by Paul Bardagiy, courtesy of Landmarks.

A photograph of James Turrell's "The Color Inside."

James Turrell, “The Color Inside,” 2013. Photo by Florian Holzherr, courtesy of Landmarks.

The skyspace, which is located on the rooftop of UT’s William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center, was closed this past summer due to the center’s limited schedule. While the building is typically open at least twelve hours a day, seven days a week, this summer, the center had reduced operating hours, which interfered with the usual viewing times of the Skyspace. The piece, like Mr. Turrell’s other site-specific Skyspace works, features an oculus through which viewers can see the sky. An LED light sequence happens in the space at sunrise and sunset, causing the sky to appear to change colors.

A photograph of James Turrell's "The Color Inside."

James Turrell, “The Color Inside,” 2013. Photo by Florian Holzherr, courtesy of Landmarks.

Along with the reopening of The Color Inside, Landmark’s music series, Songs in the Skyspace will resume later this week, on Sunday, August 28. The series, which takes place inside the Skyspace, features music from various genres. The program’s fall schedule includes violinist Shawn LeSure (August 28), a capella group Voices of Afrika (September 18), and singer/songwriter Jelly Ellington (October 16). On February 19, 2023, composer Nathan Felix will debut a newly commissioned piece to round out the series.

Additionally, in November, Landmarks will launch a new, weekly program called Wellness Wednesdays. The immersive experience will be led by sound and energy healer, Sonic Starchild and will feature sound bath meditations with singing bowls, chimes, and gongs.

Learn more about James Turrell’s The Color Inside and make free reservations to see the work on Landmarks’ website.

0 comment

You may also like

UT School of Architecture Kicks Off Spring Lecture...

February 10, 2022

James Buss at Hello Project

October 22, 2014

Blanton Receives Gift of 83 Spanish Colonial Artworks

June 18, 2017

Karl and Nelda Buckman Launch Nelda Studios, a...

May 27, 2022

UT Austin’s Landmarks Acquires “Sentinel IV” by Simone...

April 27, 2021

2022 Pollock Prize for Creativity Awarded to University...

January 30, 2022

Turrell mound at Rice

March 27, 2011

UT’s Harry Ransom Center Acquires Significant Archive of...

July 21, 2022

James Turrell’s “Twilight Epiphany” Skyspace After The Freeze

February 22, 2021

Laura Lark Loves You #2: Quake That Thing;...

July 18, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: