UT Reopens James Turrell’s Skyspace and Announces Fall Programs

Landmarks, the University of Texas at Austin’s public art program, has reopened James Turrell’s Skyspace, The Color Inside, after a summer-long closure.

The skyspace, which is located on the rooftop of UT’s William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center, was closed this past summer due to the center’s limited schedule. While the building is typically open at least twelve hours a day, seven days a week, this summer, the center had reduced operating hours, which interfered with the usual viewing times of the Skyspace. The piece, like Mr. Turrell’s other site-specific Skyspace works, features an oculus through which viewers can see the sky. An LED light sequence happens in the space at sunrise and sunset, causing the sky to appear to change colors.

Along with the reopening of The Color Inside, Landmark’s music series, Songs in the Skyspace will resume later this week, on Sunday, August 28. The series, which takes place inside the Skyspace, features music from various genres. The program’s fall schedule includes violinist Shawn LeSure (August 28), a capella group Voices of Afrika (September 18), and singer/songwriter Jelly Ellington (October 16). On February 19, 2023, composer Nathan Felix will debut a newly commissioned piece to round out the series.

Additionally, in November, Landmarks will launch a new, weekly program called Wellness Wednesdays. The immersive experience will be led by sound and energy healer, Sonic Starchild and will feature sound bath meditations with singing bowls, chimes, and gongs.

Learn more about James Turrell’s The Color Inside and make free reservations to see the work on Landmarks’ website.