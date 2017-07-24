Get a Free Ticket to Make Art at Burning Man!

Burning Man is a massive art and music festival that takes place annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Featuring large-scale installations and temporary structures, the event has served as inspiration for both festival-sanctioned art, and for guerrilla projects, like Michael Smith and Mike Kelley’s 2009 feature-length video A Voyage of Growth and Discovery.

If you’re an artist and have ever wanted to attend, we have an opportunity for you: Glasstire has just come into a free ticket and a $250 stipend to give to an artist willing to make the trek to northern Nevada for this year’s festival from August 27 to September 4. But here’s the catch: interested artists should have some type of project in mind to work on while at the festival. Once completed, Glasstire will help share the selected project on its social media accounts.

If you’re interested in the ticket and stipend, email a 200-word (or less) proposal with an image to info@glasstire.com with the subject line “Burning Man 2017.” ONLY AVAILABLE TO ARTISTS RESIDING IN TEXAS. Include why you should receive the ticket and the project you will work on while at the festival. Applications are due by July 30 and the selected artist will be announced on August 1.

