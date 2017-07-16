Austin’s Blanton Museum Launches Music Residency Program

Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art recently announced that they are starting a new residency offering emerging artists the opportunity to create a sound-based artwork to be featured in the museum’s January 2018 SoundSpace performance. Aiming to highlight the connections between art and music, SoundSpace is a biannual concert series that responds to the Blanton’s exhibitions and to what’s happening in our society at large — past concerts have included tributes to recently deceased musicians (Pierre Boulez, David Bowie, Tony Conrad, Ethan Frederick Greene, and Prince), and new pieces by legendary artists like Pauline Oliveros.
To facilitate the artist-in-residence’s sound work, the Blanton will give the artist an opportunity to host a public workshop, a $1000 honorarium, a workspace, access to the museum’s collection, and will document the new piece. The artist will be chosen by a panel that includes Blanton staff, artistic leadership of SoundSpace, and a guest sound/music curator. Applications are due September 1, 2017, and the residency will begin in December 2017.
also by Glasstire
- Glasstire Top Five: July 20, 2017 - July 20th, 2017
- Another Costume Contest at the DMA: This One is Lady Gaga - July 19th, 2017
- "Don't pretend that you're not proud of your work." - July 19th, 2017
- Christina Rees Wins $50,000 Rabkin Prize for Arts Writers - July 17th, 2017
- Hobby Lobby Pays $3 Million Fine & Forfeits Artifacts Smuggled Out of Iraq - July 15th, 2017
This is a dream come true. Fingers crossed!