Top Five: July 24, 2019

by Glasstire July 25, 2019
Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on works by a newly minted DFW artist, sinister photographs in Austin, and an artist who plays with Moon-landing paranoia. 

“The conspiracy theory thing is treated as a lot of fun in this series.”  

Ragnar Kjartansson- The Visitors at MFAH in Houston July 20 2019

1. Ragnar Kjartansson: The Visitors
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
July 20 – September 22

A solo exhibition featuring Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson’s immersive, nine-screen video installation.

 

Jeffrey Gibson- This Is the Day at The Blanton Museum in Austin July 14 2019

2. Jeffrey Gibson: This Is the Day
Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)
July 14 – September 29

A solo exhibition featuring work by Jeffrey Gibson. “More than 50 works made between 2014 and 2018 include intricately beaded wall hangings and punching bags, paintings, ceramics, garments, helmets, and a new video commissioned for the exhibition, I Was Here (2018).”

 

Mike Osborne- Federal Triangle at Lora Reynolds Gallery in Austin June 15 2019

3. Mike Osborne: Federal Triangle
Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin)
June 15 – August 31

A solo show featuring black-and-white photographs by Mike Osborne.

 

Thomas Herbrich- The Truth About the Moon Landing at PDNB Gallery in Dallas July 13 2019

4. Thomas Herbrich: The Truth About the Moon Landing
Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (Dallas)
July 13 – August 24

A solo exhibition featuring photographs by Thomas Herbrich.

 

Ari Brielle- Safe Place at Oak Cliff Cultural Center in Dallas July 27 2019

5. Ari Brielle: Safe Place
OC3- Oak Cliff Cultural Center (Dallas)
July 27 – August 30

A solo exhibition featuring works by Ari Brielle.

