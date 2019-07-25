Top Five: July 24, 2019

Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on works by a newly minted DFW artist, sinister photographs in Austin, and an artist who plays with Moon-landing paranoia.

“The conspiracy theory thing is treated as a lot of fun in this series.”

1. Ragnar Kjartansson: The Visitors

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

July 20 – September 22

A solo exhibition featuring Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson’s immersive, nine-screen video installation.

2. Jeffrey Gibson: This Is the Day

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

July 14 – September 29

A solo exhibition featuring work by Jeffrey Gibson. “More than 50 works made between 2014 and 2018 include intricately beaded wall hangings and punching bags, paintings, ceramics, garments, helmets, and a new video commissioned for the exhibition, I Was Here (2018).”

3. Mike Osborne: Federal Triangle

Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin)

June 15 – August 31

A solo show featuring black-and-white photographs by Mike Osborne.

4. Thomas Herbrich: The Truth About the Moon Landing

Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (Dallas)

July 13 – August 24

A solo exhibition featuring photographs by Thomas Herbrich.

5. Ari Brielle: Safe Place

OC3- Oak Cliff Cultural Center (Dallas)

July 27 – August 30

A solo exhibition featuring works by Ari Brielle.