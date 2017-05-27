This and That: Sol Lewitt at Rice Gallery / a Wall at UH

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: Wall Drawings
Below are two images: one is an installation shot of the recent Sol Lewitt exhibition Glossy and Flat Black Squares #813 at Rice Gallery, and one is of an exterior wall at the University of Houston’s School of Art.
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
also by Glasstire
- Chad Dawkins Hired as Director of Exhibitions at Southwest School of Art - May 27th, 2017
- 300 Years of American Prints Opens This Sunday at the DMA - May 26th, 2017
- Solange Knowles' Limited Edition Book Available at Marfa Book Company - May 25th, 2017
- Top Five: May 25, 2017 - May 25th, 2017
- Menil's 2017 Walter Hopps Award Goes to Reem Fadda - May 24th, 2017