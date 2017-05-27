This and That: Sol Lewitt at Rice Gallery / a Wall at UH

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Wall Drawings

Below are two images: one is an installation shot of the recent Sol Lewitt exhibition Glossy and Flat Black Squares #813 at Rice Gallery, and one is of an exterior wall at the University of Houston’s School of Art.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

