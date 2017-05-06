Advertise   Donate
Home > News > May the Force Be With Art Today in Houston

May the Force Be With Art Today in Houston

/
06 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

menil

Today, May 6, two major festivals are taking over Houston:

First up is the Menilfest and the Gulf Coast Indie Book Fair running from 11AM-6PM at the Menil Collection. The program will feature readings by young writers, poetry buskers that will write about anything you want them to, a drum circle presented by Da Camera, and much more. The book fair will feature small-scale publishers, independent authors, artists, and other local organizations selling their works.

Also opening today is Houston’s sixth annual Star Wars Art Festival. From its humble beginnings in a warehouse, the festival has grown exponentially in recent star wars festyears and is now being hosted in Post HTX, a newly vacated post office in downtown Houston. Last year’s festival drew over 4,000 eager Star Wars-loving fans, and we can only expect a bigger crowd this year. Tickets are $6 per day and the festival is open from 12-6PM both today and tomorrow.

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , ,
You may also like
American Pop Artist James Rosenquist, 1933-2017
This Week: World Premiere of Opera about the Rothko Chapel and Dominique de Menil
LOVE LOVE LOVE in S.A. Museums!
Scott Gilbert’s True Artist Tales Part 3
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'