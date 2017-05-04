Top Five: May 4, 2017

Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees on vintage photos from Tornado Alley, an artist who trusts the social contract, and really fast paintings that should be awful but work like a charm.

1. Paul Ramírez Jonas: Atlas, Plural, Monumental

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

April 28 – August 6

An exhibition featuring sculptures, photography, videos, drawings, and participatory works by Paul Ramírez Jonas. From CAMH: “Ramírez Jonas’s work galvanizes connections between the personal, the collective, and the public, making them concrete and observable. Manifested in visually, materially, and conceptually compelling forms, Ramírez Jonas’s work invigorates our cultural commons by inviting the public to reflect on and engage with public art in inventive and surprising ways.”

2. CineMarfa Film Festival

May 4 – 7

Read our article about last year’s festival here.

A four-day film festival featuring films at various venues across Marfa. For a full schedule, please go here.

3. FOCUS: Katherine Bernhardt

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

April 8 – July 9

A show of paintings by artist Katherine Bernhardt. Bernhardt’s works often reference consumer culture and depict everyday objects in a flat, gestural style.

4. Frank Gohlke

Wichita Falls Museum of Art

These photographs, which were exhibited in a show at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art that opened in April of 2016, currently line two passageways of the museum. To learn more about them, go here.

5. David Simpson: Interference Paintings

Gallery Sonja Roesch (Houston)

March 25 – May 27

A show of paintings by American artist David Simpson. To create his works, Simpson mixed iridescent interference pigments with acrylic paints that allow his surfaces to shift in light and color.

