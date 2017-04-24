Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Houston Artists: Artadia Wants to Give You Money

Houston Artists: Artadia Wants to Give You Money

/
24 Apr 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Artadia awards

Artadia, a New York-based non-profit that grants visual artists “unrestricted, merit-based awards,” recently announced that applications are now live for Houston’s 2017 Artadia Awards. Ultimately, after five artists are selected as finalists, two Houston-based artists will come away with $10,000 to do with as they please. Compared to Houston’s 2015 Artadia session, this round will give out less money to fewer artists; as a comparison, here are 2015’s awardees:

JooYoung Choi ($5,000)
Lily Cox-Richard ($12,000)
Autumn Knight ($12,000)
El Franco Lee II ($5,000)
Charisse Weston ($5,000)

The rules for applying for the Houston Artadia Awards are simple. You should apply if you:
– Have lived in Houston for at least two years
– Are not currently enrolled in an art-related degree program
– Would like to have your work seen by a panel of prominent curators

Applications are due May 15, 2017 at 11:59PM.

Some other Houston artists who have received Artadia awards over the years include: Dawolu Jabari Anderson (2008), Amy Blakemore (2004), Jamal Cyrus (2006), Francesca Fuchs (2006 & 2012), Trenton Doyle Hancock (2003), Rachel Hecker (2006), Robyn O’Neil (2003), Nestor Topchy (2010), and Jason Villegas (2004), among many others.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
You may also like
North Texas Artists Get Some Love, Too
Artadia Announces Houston Finalists
Houston: How Do Curators Decide What to Show?
Houston Artists: Artadia Wants to Give You Money!
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'