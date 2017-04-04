UPDATE: S.A. Artists and Others on Immigration Lockdown

Josue Romero, a second-year student at the Southwest School of Art in San Antonio, was arrested and detained by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday, February 15, reported the San Antonio Express-News (and Glasstire). He .was eventually released.

Now, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have arrested more than 150 people, 62 in San Antonio, last month in what the agency called an “enforcement action.” “ICE’s primary immigration enforcement efforts target convicted criminal aliens,” said Daniel Bible, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in San Antonio. “Consequently, our operations improve overall public safety by removing these criminals from our streets, and ultimately from our country.”

Huh? Go visit and support Austin’s Mexic-Arte and other organizations—find the artists and activists who speak to you— and decide for yourselves!

