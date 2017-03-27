An Incomplete Guide to Critiquing Painting in Tumultuous Times

An incomplete guide to critiquing painting in tumultuous political times.
1.) It does not matter who makes a painting. The object is all.
2.) A person who is offended by a painting should never critique a painting.
3.) To critique a painting, a person has to see it. Paintings are physical objects and they exert physical power. A painting isn’t seen until it’s seen. Photography does not capture painting. Paint colors are different in person. Texture is invisible on a screen. Size matters and cannot be grasped on an iPhone.
4.) Painting is a visual art. A subtle sensitivity to color and the ability to respond to symmetry or asymmetry all evolved for the purpose of survival. Over a few thousand years, painters developed the ability to deploy painting techniques to mimic the natural human visual response in order to attract the eye. Attracting the eye in visual art is first base. In the end the sex could still be bad, but if a painting is visually dull, no one even reaches the bedroom.
5.) Attracting the eye doesn’t mean creating a realistic representation. That’s fooling the eye. All visual arts, from Aboriginal painting to Arabic mosaic, exploit the basic principles of two-dimensional design to attract the human animal eye. Painting that claims to not be bound by the the subtleties of human visual attraction is not visual art. If it’s not visual art, it’s not painting. It’s conceptual or political or some other form of art.
6.) Painting embeds its subject matter in its physical matter. Critiquing a painting on the basis of its subject matter alone is boring and unsophisticated. In order to discuss the failure of a painting’s subject matter, a critic has to be able to articulate how this failure manifests formally, in the paint. If they can’t, they can’t critique painting.
7.) Originality counts. Does the painting look like a lot of other paintings? An unoriginal painting is a representation of the unoriginal mind. Is the critic’s mental image data bank large enough to be able to tell if a painting is original? Painting critics need to hold the entire history of painting as a coherent object in their minds. If not, they’re not able to critique painting.
8.) Morality and ethics in painting aren’t bound to culturally specific moral codes. Sexists, racists and murderers can and have made good paintings.
The ethics of painting are formal. They have to do with exploiting, manipulating and transgressing the rules of two-dimensional design while maintaining visual attraction.
9.) The ability to paint respects no racial, sexual or cultural boundaries. Painters are born, not made.
10.) People who don’t know anything about painting should sit down, shut up, and listen to the the artists and critics who have given their lives to understanding painting.
Oooh, sexy formalism/materialism/devotion. I get it, painting is pure. Or, rather, delightfully impure?
Either way, does this partial (haha) manifesto leave room for things like cultural appropriation? Or is that not a valid issue to be discussed/critiqued in painting?
Genuinely curious in what you think-
H
Right on!
This is a continuation of the ideology of separating object from work, painting from its context. A context that gives the work as much meaning as the push and pull of the brush against pigment.
Revulsion directed towards a work of art can be a knee-jerk reaction betokening any manner of deep-seated cultural biases. Or, like laughter, is can be a prelude to critical inquiry. (One might wish to inquire deeply into one’s response to a work of art when it comes to affect. What descriptor would you like to attach to the “emotion” you are feeling right now? Would “boredom” suffice?)
By taking such obviously negative visceral responses to art (anything, really) OFF THE TABLE simply enforces the bankrupt idea of disinterested observation.
I can imagine placing myself “at a distance” from any “thing”. But why would I if it were the case that that “thing” matters deeply?
How does not taking offense square with the enthroned relation between art and emotional response?
I’ve read so much on Glasstire that celebrates visceral, gut wrenching involvements with art. It’s not an exaggeration to say that as far as most of the writers of this website are concerned, a deep emotional commitment to art is the sine qua non of aesthetic authenticity, if not the guarantor of artistic excellence. Passion counts, but when, where, and how?
Does this emotional engagement count only when it’s positive, affirming the highest aesthetic values of art, placing the artist in the best possible light, glorifying any and all manner of obsessive compulsive behavior or opportunism, and encouraging artists to think of themselves as entitled to represent any subject whatsoever?
I’m not “shocked”, by the way, by the Balthus-as-pedophile nonsense. This “worm” should be dangled in front of some other audience, don’t you think? What is more shocking is that a mediocre voyeur like Francis Bacon should be celebrated as a great master of the expression of the human condition, etc., etc. My point here is that the real hard work is to deflate idols, not manufacture them and use them as a prohibition directed towards other cultural forms.
Does painting get a pass where, for example, photography or film doesn’t or, at the very least, are these reproductive media not considered to be problematic in the same way BECAUSE they are not painting? Consider Sontag’s “Regarding the Pain of Others” and other ethical discussions surrounding representation and depiction of misery through photography: can it be generalized to apply to all depiction? If not, why not? Simply saying “painting is an art” won’t get you very far. Simply saying that painting is a more imaginative form of representation that photography or film will get you deeper into that hole you just dug for yourself.
Ethics are not media-specific, so media can’t help you resolve the contradiction or craft a plausible argument. A fuller notion of artistic practice can help . . . indeed, cultural practice in general, which entails teaching, learning and sharing. This means referring to context and history, not simply “looking at the object”, as it is, where it is.
Cry freedom of expression if you wish, but that’s just bathetic. The cultural contradictions thrown up by pluralism can’t be resolved without taking a stand. And people with something at stake take stands based on many things, most obviously their self-interests, but sometimes it helps to figure out how those self-interests arose, and if they stand for something “larger”, something informed not by clichés but by a sense of community and sociality and, yes, social justice. Our internalized needs and interests come from somewhere . . . even as they present themselves to us as our inner monologue.
Interdiction is complex but not complicated . . . except for those in power. When the appeal to “higher” ideals is voiced, watch out! It could mean that your legitimate right to protest is being trampled upon, your local social values are being discarded as “archaic”, “old fashioned”, and definitely not “(post) Modern”.
Has anyone else read the “incomplete guide to critiquing painting” and thought it COULD BE a response to the recent Whitney controversy? If so, is it an adequate response?
Isn’t it time to stop dragging out “cultural freedoms” and admit that sometimes the “other side” in a dispute about artistic freedom may be right? Or won’t a sense of privilege (or a history of cultural domination) allow for that?
Passion for art is a hedge against rampant professionalization. It’s a reaction to the market and bears a passing resemblance to the enthusiastic amateur. Something to consider.
Isn’t this the same writer who criticized Francis Alÿs for supposedly executing his projects in a politically hypocritical manner? But he’s not a painter, and here we seem to be working, for whatever reason, within an old-fashioned hierarchy of genres that absolves all painting and the painters who paint them.