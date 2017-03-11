Advertise   Donate
National Association of Latino Arts Grants for TX Artists

National Association of Latino Arts Grants for TX Artists

11 Mar 2017
Sarah Castillo
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) recently announced grants to support artists and organizations’ projects throughout 2017. A total of $309,500 has been distributed between three granting programs: the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), Transnational Cultural Remittances (TCR) and Diverse Art Spaces (DAS). Each recipient was selected through a peer-review process. Below are the Texas-based grantees.

NALAC Fund for the Arts Master Artist Grant
Adriana Yvette Monsalve, Laredo, TX

NALAC Fund for the Arts San Antonio Artist Grant 
Mari Hernandez, San Antonio, TX
Marisela Barrera, San Antonio, TX
Pablo Miguel Martínez, San Antonio, TX
Raul Gonzalez, San Antonio, TX
Sarah Castillo, San Antonio, TX

NALAC Transnational Cultural Remittances Grant 
Fuerza Unida, Inc., San Antonio, TX
Nameless Sound, Houston, TX & Mexico City

Congratulations to all grantees!

 

