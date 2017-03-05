Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Art Car Parade Announces Cheech Marin as Grand Marshal

Art Car Parade Announces Cheech Marin as Grand Marshal

/
05 Mar 2017
/
/
2 Comments
Cheech Martin

Cheech Martin

The Orange Show recently announced that actor Cheech Marin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 30th annual Houston Art Car Parade. While he is most famous for the satirical comedy duo of Cheech and Chong, Martin is also an avid collector of Chicano art—a show of works from his collection was on view last year at the Amarillo Museum of Art. art car parade

The parade, which is set for Saturday, April 8th, will be led by Ocean of Soul, Texas Southern University’s marching band. Houston designer and artist Jermaine Rogers, who is known for his graphic gig posters for bands such as Tool, Deftones, and Radiohead, designed this year’s parade icon and graphics.

For more details on the 2017 parade, please go here.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , ,
You may also like
The 29th Annual Art Car Parade, Houston
Victoria Gets Its Own Art Car Parade and a Contemporary Art Museum!
Art Car Parade Takes a Detour
Art Car Call for Entries + Smither Park Call Extended
About Post Author

2 Responses

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'