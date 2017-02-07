The Revival of Splendora Gardens

From 1979 to 1997, there was a legendary studio compound in Splendora, Texas, owned by artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke.
Their daughter Ruby Surls, with the help of artist Jeffrey Wheeler, is now reviving the studio and land as an art and music destination, with plans for workshops, lectures, and eventually, artist residencies and a collecting museum.
