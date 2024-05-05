Luminaria Announces Working Artist Fund Grantees

Luminaria, the San Antonio-based nonprofit behind the annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has announced the spring 2024 recipients of its Working Arts Fund (WAF) microgrant.

WAF initially began as the Corona Arts Relief Program in March 2020 to support San Antonio artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. During this time many arts organizations and artists were affected by loss of revenue and opportunities. The relief program provided $600 grants to 109 individual artists working in a range of disciplines. To date, the WAF has awarded $92,835 to 187 artists.

This season, 12 out of 96 applicants have been selected to receive up to $550 to support their artistic growth. Funds can be used for various needs, including attending courses or workshops, or purchasing supplies, materials, or equipment.

The 2024 grantees include visual, performing, and literary artists; they are Kai Aguirre, Anna DeLuna, Symone Elliott, Sarah Fox, David Anthony Garcia, Nathaniel Garza, Jennifer Khoshbin, Pamela Martinez, Norma Jean Moore, Tanesha Payne, Jacque Salame, and Keri Schroeder. The recipients were recognized on Friday, May 3 at the opening reception of Maestros at the Luminaria Pop-Up Gallery at St. Paul Square.

In a press release, Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria’s Executive Director, said, “Luminaria supports artists year-round to help them advance their career goals through the Working Artist Fund. San Antonio thrives when our artists are able to produce murals, concerts, plays, film, and so much more.”

Learn more about the WAF and apply for upcoming grant rounds via Luminaria’s website.