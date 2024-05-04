Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival Takes Place May 11

by Jessica Fuentes May 4, 2024
The Houston Parks Board (HPB) and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) have announced that the city’s third annual Art Bike Festival will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A photograph of an art bike participating in the Art Car Parade.

Art Bike at the Art Car Parade. © Danitza Ladwig.

Launched in 2022, the festival branched off of the beloved Art Car Parade and has been an opportunity for the HPB to promote the city’s parks and trails. The family-friendly event kicks off with a parade starting at 10 a.m. from MacGregor Park. Music performances and activities will be hosted at the park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an awards ceremony will begin at noon. Some of the activities include a photo booth, cardmaking, and bike and safety vest decorating. Free food will also be available, however, attendees are encouraged to bring water and lawn chairs.

In a press release, Beth White, President and CEO of HPB, noted, “We believe that green spaces like MacGregor Park are not just destinations for recreation but also hubs that ignite inspiration and imagination. MacGregor Park is the idyllic backdrop for this event because of its rich history and active community. It’s a place that has continuously inspired this community – from artists, visitors, and trail users from across our city.”

Next year, MacGregor Park will undergo renovations, which festival attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about during the event. The project has received a $27 million gift from the Kinder Foundation and is continuing to raise funds. 

Kenneth Allen, Director of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, remarked, “I am thrilled to see the Art Bike Festival returning to MacGregor Park. This event not only celebrates creativity and community but also underscores the importance of our parks as vibrant spaces for cultural expression and recreational activities. MacGregor Park’s upcoming renovations will further enhance this iconic greenspace and ensure that it remains a cherished hub of artistic expression and recreation.”

Participation in the Art Bike Festival is free and open to all. Interested participants can submit their entry via this online form. Free Art Bike Workshops have been held over the last two months, and two additional workshops are scheduled. One will be held on Saturday, May 4, at River Oaks District from noon to 2 p.m., and another will be held on Sunday, May 5 at Smither Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more about the Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival via its website

