Art Bike Festival Returns to Houston This Month

The Houston Parks Board and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) will host the city’s 2nd Annual Art Bike Festival on Saturday, May 13.

The festival, an offshoot of the popular Art Car Parade, was launched last year as a way to promote the city’s parks and trails. The free, family-friendly, inaugural festival saw over 2,000 attendees. The Art Bike Festival again has partnered with the Houston Independent School District, and over 100 student-led art bike projects will be riding in the parade at MacGregor Park (the parade will begin at 5225 Calhoun, Houston TX 77021). Students, youth groups, families, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade or cheer on the riders.

In a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “One of the best ways to ensure Houston maintains its unique identity is to provide ample opportunities for children from all of our communities to come together to display their passion and creativity. I encourage everyone, no matter your age, to come and participate this year. Thank you to our partners for bringing this inspiring event back for our communities.”

OSCVA Executive Director Tommy Ralph Pace, added, “We are excited to bring back the Art Bike Festival after a successful inaugural year and continue to increase the accessibility to the arts across Houston. The ability to create another free, family-friendly event where personal artistic expression is valued and showcase the robust Houston art scene is truly special.”

The parade, which takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM, will conclude with an award ceremony. Later in the day, the OSCVA will host a free evening event with food, interactive art, and music by MonoNeon. Attendees will also have access to materials to transform their bikes into artistic creations in preparation for an additional nighttime bike ride, known as the Moonlight Ramble. This ride will set off from OSCVA at 9 PM, go to Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and then return to the center. Please note, the Moonlight Ramble requires a $20 registration fee and includes a complimentary beverage from Saint Arnold.

Learn more and register for the events at the Art Bike Festival website.