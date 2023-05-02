Art Bike Festival Returns to Houston This Month

by Jessica Fuentes May 2, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Houston Parks Board and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) will host the city’s 2nd Annual Art Bike Festival on Saturday, May 13.

The festival, an offshoot of the popular Art Car Parade, was launched last year as a way to promote the city’s parks and trails. The free, family-friendly, inaugural festival saw over 2,000 attendees. The Art Bike Festival again has partnered with the Houston Independent School District, and over 100 student-led art bike projects will be riding in the parade at MacGregor Park (the parade will begin at 5225 Calhoun, Houston TX 77021). Students, youth groups, families, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade or cheer on the riders. 

A photograph of a group of school kids riding decorated bicycles in a parade.

Art Bike Festival. Photo by and copyright Morris Malakoff

In a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “One of the best ways to ensure Houston maintains its unique identity is to provide ample opportunities for children from all of our communities to come together to display their passion and creativity. I encourage everyone, no matter your age, to come and participate this year. Thank you to our partners for bringing this inspiring event back for our communities.”

OSCVA Executive Director Tommy Ralph Pace, added, “We are excited to bring back the Art Bike Festival after a successful inaugural year and continue to increase the accessibility to the arts across Houston. The ability to create another free, family-friendly event where personal artistic expression is valued and showcase the robust Houston art scene is truly special.”

A photograph of a woman riding a decorated bicycle in a parade.

Art Bike Festival. Photo by and copyright Danitza Ladwig

The parade, which takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM, will conclude with an award ceremony. Later in the day, the OSCVA will host a free evening event with food, interactive art, and music by MonoNeon. Attendees will also have access to materials to transform their bikes into artistic creations in preparation for an additional nighttime bike ride, known as the Moonlight Ramble. This ride will set off from OSCVA at 9 PM, go to Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and then return to the center. Please note, the Moonlight Ramble requires a $20 registration fee and includes a complimentary beverage from Saint Arnold.

Learn more and register for the events at the Art Bike Festival website.

0 comment

You may also like

Houston’s Orange Show Announces Major Expansion

November 25, 2021

Houston’s First Art Bike Festival Kicks Off This...

May 17, 2022

The Orange Show is Now Accepting Applications for...

November 16, 2018

Top Five: October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021

Art Car Parade Takes a Detour

March 15, 2016

The Ten List: Houston Gleaners

May 20, 2011

VIDEO: Houston Art Car Parade 2015

April 25, 2015

I’ve Got My Beer, I’ve Got My Orange...

February 23, 2018

Houston’s Flower Man Has Died

December 1, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: