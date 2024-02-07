The second in a series of extended interviews incorporating unused footage from the making of Breaking the Code, the recent documentary film on artist Vernon Fisher, this conversation with Frances Colpitt (1952–2022) was recorded in 2021 at the renowned art historian’s home in Fort Worth. Watching Colpitt discussing the history of modernism, postmodernism, and conceptual art in eloquent detail, it becomes obvious why she was an in demand author, curator, and educator for several decades.

Breaking the Code will screen at the Visual Arts Center at San Antonio College at 1:45 p.m. on February 12, 2024, and at the Wyatt Theatre at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2024. Visit breakingthecodefilm.com for more information on streaming and upcoming screenings.

Video Credits:

Produced and Edited by Michael Flanagan

Camera by Davin Fitch

Sound by Omar Milano