Video: Getting to Know Vincent Falsetta

by Michael Flanagan January 16, 2024
This interview with Vincent Falsetta was recorded in December 2021 during the filming of Breaking the Code, the Texas Independent Film Award-nominated documentary directed by Michael Flanagan about Texas artist Vernon Fisher. 

While the conversation with Falsetta focused on the two artists’ decades-long relationship as colleagues teaching at the University of North Texas, Falsetta also discussed other subjects, including what initially drew him to Texas from the East Coast, and his own artistic practice. 

During the making of Breaking the Code, several hours-long interviews were often required to be condensed into only a few minutes of material in the final film, leaving many fascinating stories on the cutting room floor. Falsetta’s interview is the first in what will be a series highlighting this additional material, published on Glasstire.

Vincent Falsetta Retrospective: Works from 1975 – 2023, a show highlighting over 45 years of the artist’s work, is on view at Conduit Gallery in Dallas through February 17, 2024. Breaking the Code will screen in the Wyatt Theatre at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2024. The film will also be available to stream in spring 2024. For updates about future screenings of Breaking the Code, go here

Video Credits:
Directed and Produced by Michael Flanagan
Camera: Davin Fitch
Sound: Jeremy Rovny

