MFAH’s New Nancy and Rich Kinder Building to Open Nov. 21; Exhibitions Announced

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has announced the new opening date of the new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building: Saturday, November 21, 2020. The building was previously scheduled to open on November 1.

First up in the Steven Holl Architects-designed building (the third gallery building on the MFAH’s Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim campus) will be works from the collections of Latin American and Latino art; photography; prints and drawings; decorative arts, craft, and design; and modern and contemporary art.