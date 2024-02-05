City of San Antonio Opens Grant Applications for Nonprofit Organizations

by Jessica Fuentes February 5, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The City of San Antonio has opened the submission portal for nonprofit organizations to apply for Operational and Culturally Specific grants.

A designed graphic promoting the City of San Antonio's Operational & Culturally Specific Grants.

City of San Antonio, Operational & Culturally Specific Grants

Like the City’s awards for individual artists, these grants are intended for San Antonio-based organizations and are funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax. The grants are intended to build an organization’s capacity and support day-to-day needs. Operational and Culturally Specific grants are awarded on a three-year cycle; this cycle includes fiscal years 2025, 2026, and 2027. The maximum grant allocation varies depending on the organization’s budget size. Organizations with budgets over $15 million are not eligible to receive funds. See the list below for detailed information regarding grant allocations.

Between $50,000 and $500,000 – 30% Operational Support
Between $500,001 and $1 million – 25% Operational Support
Between $1,000,001 and $2 million – 20% Operational Support
Between $2,000,001 and $4 million – 15% Operational Support
Between $4,000,001 and $6 million – 10% Operational Support
Between $6,000,001 and $10 million – 5% Operational Support
Between $10,000,001 and $15 million – 3% Operational Support

Culturally specific institutions are eligible to receive an additional grant of up to 20% of an organization’s three-year average of net operating expenses, not to exceed $150,000. The City defines culturally specific as organizations promoting, preserving, and enhancing at least one of the following cultures or groups: Latina/o, African American, Asian American, Native American, Middle Eastern, Women, LGBTQIA+. 

In order to apply for a grant, interested organizations should submit their Intent to Apply form between now and March 1. Beginning February 12, applicants who have been identified as meeting eligibility criteria will have access to the official grant application. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 22 by 5 p.m. CST. 

San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture will host three information sessions about the application process:

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. in-person at Culture Commons Gallery
Click here to register.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. in-person at Culture Commons Gallery
Click here to register. 

Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m. online meeting
Register to attend by emailing [email protected] to reserve your spot and receive a link.

0 comment

You may also like

City of San Antonio Opens Grant Applications for...

January 9, 2024

City of San Antonio Launches Open Call for...

November 14, 2023

City of San Antonio Opens Call for 2024...

April 2, 2023

San Antonio Public Art Unveils Carlos Cortés and...

January 26, 2021

New Paleta-Inspired Sculpture Debuts Outside San Antonio’s Centro...

March 3, 2022

San Antonio Debuts Poetry-Inspired Public Art Pocket Park

June 25, 2023

The City of San Antonio Unveils a Large-Scale...

March 12, 2022

San Antonio Debuts Public Art by Kaldric Dow...

January 13, 2022

City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals...

December 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: