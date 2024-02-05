City of San Antonio Opens Grant Applications for Nonprofit Organizations

The City of San Antonio has opened the submission portal for nonprofit organizations to apply for Operational and Culturally Specific grants.

Like the City’s awards for individual artists, these grants are intended for San Antonio-based organizations and are funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax. The grants are intended to build an organization’s capacity and support day-to-day needs. Operational and Culturally Specific grants are awarded on a three-year cycle; this cycle includes fiscal years 2025, 2026, and 2027. The maximum grant allocation varies depending on the organization’s budget size. Organizations with budgets over $15 million are not eligible to receive funds. See the list below for detailed information regarding grant allocations.

Between $50,000 and $500,000 – 30% Operational Support

Between $500,001 and $1 million – 25% Operational Support

Between $1,000,001 and $2 million – 20% Operational Support

Between $2,000,001 and $4 million – 15% Operational Support

Between $4,000,001 and $6 million – 10% Operational Support

Between $6,000,001 and $10 million – 5% Operational Support

Between $10,000,001 and $15 million – 3% Operational Support

Culturally specific institutions are eligible to receive an additional grant of up to 20% of an organization’s three-year average of net operating expenses, not to exceed $150,000. The City defines culturally specific as organizations promoting, preserving, and enhancing at least one of the following cultures or groups: Latina/o, African American, Asian American, Native American, Middle Eastern, Women, LGBTQIA+.

In order to apply for a grant, interested organizations should submit their Intent to Apply form between now and March 1. Beginning February 12, applicants who have been identified as meeting eligibility criteria will have access to the official grant application. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 22 by 5 p.m. CST.

San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture will host three information sessions about the application process:

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. in-person at Culture Commons Gallery

Click here to register.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. in-person at Culture Commons Gallery

Click here to register.

Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m. online meeting

Register to attend by emailing [email protected] to reserve your spot and receive a link.