Top Five: January 4, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Abraham Ángel: Between Wonder and Seduction

Dallas Museum of Art

September 10, 2023 – January 28, 2024

Read an interview with Curator Mark A. Castro about the legacy of Abraham Ángel.

From the Dallas Museum of Art:

“Beginning September 10, the Dallas Museum of Art will present Abraham Ángel: Between Wonder and Seduction, the first major survey of Ángel’s work in more than 35 years and the first dedicated showing of his paintings in the United States. The exhibition will spotlight the singular artistic style Ángel cultivated during his brief three-year career, successfully capturing the rapidly changing society and culture of Mexico City in the 1920s. Organized thematically, Ángel’s paintings will be shown alongside a selection of works by his contemporaries, including his mentors Adolfo Best Maugard and Manuel Rodríguez Lozano, contextualizing his artistic practice within the broader narrative of Mexican modernism.”

2. Jenelle Esparza: A Selection of Stories Unearthed

K Space Contemporary (Corpus Christi)

January 5 – February 22, 2024

Opening January 5, 6-10 p.m.

From K Space Contemporary:

“Esparza’s latest installation, A Selection of Stories Unearthed, showcases her work from the past eight years, which explores and unpacks many facets of Texas history, her family’s roots in South Texas cotton fields, their lived experience of state-sanctioned violence against Texas Mexicans, and the beauty that emerges from this interconnected history. Using family heirloom tools, found objects, cotton tapestries, and mixed media, Esparza reveals untold stories that she believes linger in the landscape of South Texas. This exhibition is a culmination of her work merged continuously into her first solo exhibition held in her hometown of Corpus Christi.”

3. Primary Colors: Dan Gorski Paintings, 1962-65

The Jung Center (Houston)

January 6 – February 14, 2024

Opening January 6, 12-4 p.m.

From the Jung Center:

“The Jung Center is pleased to present the new exhibition Primary Colors: Dan Gorski Paintings, 1962-65. Dan Gorski created a group of paintings between 1962 and 1965 that demonstrate his intense interest in color and its effects on both artist and viewer. These abstract paintings, with their specific color combinations and biomorphic compositions, offer viewers a contemplative space for reflection and inspiration.

Gorski’s early engagements with minimalism, color field, and hard-edge movements as they developed in the United States mark a critical period in 20th century art, and illustrate the journey of artistic experimentation and investigation that he pursued throughout his entire career. His work from this period in the mid 1960s was selected by the curator Kynaston McShine for inclusion in the groundbreaking exhibition Primary Structures at the Jewish Museum in New York in 1966.”

4. Erick Medel: Algo Familiar & Manik Raj Nakra: Mother Earth Dark Mother

Martha’s Contemporary (Austin)

December 1, 2023 – January 6, 2024

From Martha’s:

“Martha’s is pleased to announce Erick Medel’s second solo exhibition with the gallery, titled Algo Familiar. Medel collaborated with Alan Garcia, who runs the Instagram account ATX Barrio Archive, to better understand some of Austin’s history as the city has become intertwined with his career. Together with Medel’s textile works and Garcia’s archived materials (old menus, signs, shirts, and photos), this show is an exploration of Chicano/Mexican American culture and heritage in Austin, where traditions are maintained and passed down to newer generations. It is a mixture of contemporary life moments, warm memories, and shared experiences.”

In Mother Earth Dark Mother, Manik Raj Nakra harnesses spiritual iconography and transcendental motifs to create fictional worlds rooted in a mythology of his own making. Inspired by the mythologies of Kali Ma, the Hindu Goddess of death, time, and change, and moths seen as ‘angels of death’ by ancient cultures all over the world, the artist has combined the two into what he calls ‘Kali Moths.’ The Kali Moths explore ritual, lust, mortality, and ceremony.”

5. In Remembrance of Frank X. Tolbert 2: Selections from the Studio

Andrew Durham Gallery (Houston)

December 16, 2023 – January 27, 2024

Read Glasstire’s obituary for Frank X. Tolbert 2, who died in July 2023.

From Andrew Durham Gallery:

“Frank X. Tolbert 2: Selections from the Studio aims to honor Tolbert’s legacy. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of artwork, including paintings, drawings, and ephemera. Each piece has been carefully selected to represent different phases in Tolbert’s artistic development. From his early explorations to his most recent works, the collection provides a glimpse into the artist’s creative process, inspirations, and the development of his distinctive style.

Tolbert’s artistic career is marked by his ability to blend various mediums, techniques, and themes seamlessly. His works often delve into the intersection of nature, culture, and human experiences, resulting in visually stunning and thought-provoking pieces. Through his art, Tolbert has consistently pushed boundaries, challenging conventional norms and inviting viewers to engage in a deeper dialogue.”