Panhandle and Fort Worth Museums Announce New Hires

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth have announced newly appointed staff in education and curatorial positions.

Earlier this fall, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) announced the promotion of Kristin Johnson to Director of Education and Visitor Experience. Ms. Johnson has worked at the museum for seven years in roles related to visitor experience. In this new position, she will oversee the development and implementation of revenue-generating activities and also assist with overall daily operations with an eye toward customer service.

In a press release, Heather Friemel, PPHM’s Director of Finance and Business, remarked, “Kristin’s experience and passion for creating memorable guest experiences at PPHM is evident everyday and we are delighted for her to be taking on the new role as Director of Education and Visitor Experience.”

Last week, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) announced the appointment of Michaela Haffner as the Assistant Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper. This position was formerly held by Spencer Wigmore prior to his promotion to Associate Curator. Mr. Wigmore left the Carter earlier this year to become Curator of Fine Art at the Minnesota Historical Society.

Ms. Haffner, who previously served as a Curatorial Assistant at the Carter, is currently pursuing a PhD in the History of Art at Yale University. Her dissertation explores visual representations of wellness through depictions of nature and landscape in 19th and 20th century art. Specifically, her work investigates pieces from the Carter’s collection, including works by Laura Gilpin, John Frederick Kensett, and William J. McCloskey.

In addition to her previous work at the Carter, Ms. Haffner has worked with several Texas institutions, including the San Antonio Museum of Art, the McNay Art Museum, and the Briscoe

Western Art Museum, as well as institutions across the U.S., such as The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Davis Museum & Cultural Center in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Childs Gallery in Boston. She also holds a BA in the History of Art and French from Wellesley College and an MA and MPhil from Yale University.