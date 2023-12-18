Panhandle and Fort Worth Museums Announce New Hires

by Jessica Fuentes December 18, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth have announced newly appointed staff in education and curatorial positions.

A headshot of cultural worker Kristin Johnson.

Kristin Johnson

Earlier this fall, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) announced the promotion of Kristin Johnson to Director of Education and Visitor Experience. Ms. Johnson has worked at the museum for seven years in roles related to visitor experience. In this new position, she will oversee the development and implementation of revenue-generating activities and also assist with overall daily operations with an eye toward customer service. 

In a press release, Heather Friemel, PPHM’s Director of Finance and Business, remarked, “Kristin’s experience and passion for creating memorable guest experiences at PPHM is evident everyday and we are delighted for her to be taking on the new role as Director of Education and Visitor Experience.” 

A photograph of curator Michaela Haffner.

Michaela Haffner

Last week, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) announced the appointment of Michaela Haffner as the Assistant Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper. This position was formerly held by Spencer Wigmore prior to his promotion to Associate Curator. Mr. Wigmore left the Carter earlier this year to become Curator of Fine Art at the Minnesota Historical Society. 

Ms. Haffner, who previously served as a Curatorial Assistant at the Carter, is currently pursuing a PhD in the History of Art at Yale University. Her dissertation explores visual representations of wellness through depictions of nature and landscape in 19th and 20th century art. Specifically, her work investigates pieces from the Carter’s collection, including works by Laura Gilpin, John Frederick Kensett, and William J. McCloskey. 

In addition to her previous work at the Carter, Ms. Haffner has worked with several Texas institutions, including the San Antonio Museum of Art, the McNay Art Museum, and the Briscoe

Western Art Museum, as well as institutions across the U.S., such as The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Davis Museum & Cultural Center in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Childs Gallery in Boston. She also holds a BA in the History of Art and French from Wellesley College and an MA and MPhil from Yale University.

0 comment

You may also like

A Curator’s Top Five

February 14, 2023

Glasstire’s Best of 2022

December 13, 2022

Spooky Springtime History in the Panhandle

March 15, 2017

Amon Carter Museum Presents “Acting Out: Cabinet Cards...

July 1, 2020

The Top Five Museums in Texas: August 25,...

August 25, 2016

Art Dirt: Discussing Fall Exhibitions in Texas

September 24, 2023

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Finds a Lost O’Keeffe

May 21, 2016

Amon Carter Museum Announces 2022 Carter Community Artists

November 26, 2021

Sandy Rodriguez’s First Museum Solo Show in Texas...

December 18, 2021

Gordon Parks: ‘The New Tide’ at Amon Carter...

October 15, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: