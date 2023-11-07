Houston Organizations Announces New Hires and Welcome New Board Members

Last month, the Houston Center for Photography (HCP) announced the appointment of Lindsay Sparagana as its new Director of Community Engagement, and the Blaffer Art Museum welcomed new board members.

HCP’s Access and Community Education programs seek to raise awareness and appreciation of the photographic medium through an array of educational programs. Ms. Sparagana will oversee the various community engagement programs, including Collaborations, an after-school program for high school students; Picture This!, a 12-week program for students in grades 3-12; Girls’ Own Stories, a 12-week program for girls in grades 6-9; Girl Scouts: Digital Photography Badge, a partnership program with Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council; and Flash Drive, a mobile photography education program that visits schools, communities, and events.

Ms. Sparagana is an arts administrator, photographer, and trauma-informed educator from Philadelphia. She holds an M.ED in Art with a certificate in Community Arts Practices from Temple University and a BFA in Photography from the University of the Arts, both in Philadelphia. Throughout her more than 15 years of experience in the art world, Ms. Sparagana has focused on community-based programs, working with learners of all ages in various settings, including after-school programs, shelters, churches, and social service organizations.

Additionally, the Blaffer Art Museum announced the appointment of eight new members to its Advisory Board: Ben Ackerley, Deidre Thomas, George D. Santos, Michele Jafri, Nicholas Senkel, Ricardo Nuila, Sara Kelly, Whitney Hart.

In an announcement, Steven Matijcio, the museum’s Jane Dale Owen Director & Chief Curator, remarked, “The Blaffer continues to extend our reach into multiple facets of the community… This is the largest incoming cohort on record, bringing the Museum board to its most sizable number reflecting the richness and diversity of Houston. Our new cohort brings myriad perspectives from a variety of fields, and we are truly excited to weave their voices into the concert the Blaffer is congregating during our 50th anniversary, and beyond.”

Incoming board member Ms. Hart spoke of her admiration for the Blaffer’s exhibitions and programming. She commented, “I’m looking forward to the 50th Anniversary Gala, particularly the opportunity to look back and comprehensively celebrate the amazing programming that the Blaffer has curated over the past 50 years. The exhibition catalogue that will be released in time for the 50th Anniversary will be an incredible historical document looking back on 50 years of programming and community leadership.”