The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture Announces Open Call for $10K Grants for Artists and Organizations

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced an open call for applications for the 2024 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) grant program.

In a press release, José Castillo Rocha, NALAC’s Interim Grants Manager, remarked, “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new open call for grant applications. This initiative represents an exciting opportunity for our field to secure funding and sustain their creative work. Our commitment to Latinx artists and arts organizations remains unwavering as they continue to shape narratives, bridge worlds, and inspire generations to come.”

For more than 15 years, the NFA has awarded project-based grants to Latinx artists and arts organizations. The NFA grants, each totaling $10,000, are awarded in the following categories: NFA Artist Grants support artists whose work demonstrates excellence and the potential for impacting the Latinx arts field; the Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film is awarded to emerging filmmakers deepening the understanding of Latinx expression and identity; NFA Organization Grants — Project Based or General Operating — support U.S.-based organizations whose primary focus is promoting Latinx arts and culture. Learn more about last year’s Texas-based awardees here.

NALAC will host webinars to provide information and answer questions of artists and ensembles interested in applying. Upcoming webinars will take place on Thursday, August 31 and Thursday September 12 at 3 p.m. Central Time. Additionally, potential applicants can connect online for an informal office hour with NALAC staff on Saturday, September 16 at 2 p.m. or submit inquiries via the NALAC Programs Support Desk.

Similarly, the organization will host webinars in support of organizations applying for project-based or general operating funds. Upcoming webinars will take place on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 14 at 2 p.m. Central Time.

The application deadline for artists and organizations is Monday, September 25 at 11:59 p.m. To learn more about the NFA program and to apply, visit NALAC’s website.