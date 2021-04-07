Here are the NALAC Advocacy Leadership Institute 2021 Cohorts

San Antonio-based non-profit NALAC — the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures — has named a cohort of 21 artists and arts administrators to participate in its annual Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI). The program, launched in 2009, brings a group of artists and culture workers annually to Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of the nonprofit arts sector. Due to ongoing pandemic-related safety protocols, this year’s cohort will undertake this advocacy via a series of online programs that began in March and continue this month.

The 2021 ALI will consist of webinars “laying the groundwork for a virtual advocacy,” and preparing fellows to meet with “congressional leaders and staff from federal agencies working in cultural policy,” according to an official statement from NALAC.

“While they work across various approaches and mediums, this year’s fellows share a commitment to building a more equitable arts field and uphold creativity as a powerful tool for social justice,” says NALAC Program Manager of Leadership Institutes, Monica Sosa, in the statement.

The group of 21 selected for this year’s ALI cohort includes two Texans: McAllen-based multidisciplinary artist Josuè Ramírez (Rawmirez), and Fort Worth-based designer and brand strategist Arturo Martinez. In all, the 2021 ALI cohort draws from 12 states and territories. Other 2021 fellows include Norma Hartell, founder of the Murals of Las Cruces project in New Mexico, and Diana Ramos Gutiérrez, an advocate and arts administrator from Vieques, Puerto Rico whose work centers on human rights and cultural heritage.

For the complete list and bios of the 21 NALAC Advocacy Leadership Institute fellows, please go here.