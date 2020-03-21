National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Urges Participation in Field Survey

Texas artists, institutions, and organizations are reaching out to Glasstire to share information and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to share those resources with the Texas art community and beyond.

NALAC, the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, based in San Antonio, is advocating for a collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and urges artists to complete its one-page, 18-question survey. The survey could help provide rapid support to Latinx artists and organizations.

“While our physical office space in San Antonio is closed, we are fully operational and NALAC staff is working remotely. We look forward to continue working with you. You can reach us online, by email or by phone at 210-432-3982,” the organization stated in a press release to Glasstire.

NALAC’s extensive list of resources, which is being updated, includes Support for Film Projects Affected by SXSW Cancellation, a webinar on Philanthropic disaster response, and a Facebook group for artists of color arts administrators.

The press release from NALAC closes with the following statement:

“We encourage individuals and organizations to continue supporting independent artists directly by funding their work (purchasing books, films, artwork, tickets to future performances, etc). Consider reaching out to folks directly to ask how you can offer support; increasingly many folks are able to accept donations or artist fees via Venmo, Cash or other applications.”

For more on NALAC, please visit its website here.