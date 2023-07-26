Five-Minute Tours: Brantly Sheffield at Ro2 Art, Dallas

by Glasstire July 26, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Brantly Sheffield: It Was a Good Time at Ro2 Art Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 17 – July 23, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“In It Was a Good Time, Brantly Sheffield’s portraits exude familiarity and personality. The distortion of the figures illustrate his emphasis on rendering the figure’s personalities. Sheffield gives agency and awareness to his figures in order to generate a response from the viewer. His pieces delve into the relationships we keep and the intimate impact that they have on our lives and the persons that we become. These narrative elements seek to encourage the viewer to form a relationship with the figures, one designed to entice playfulness. Sheffield’s unique take on reality is beautifully encapsulated in and throughout his artwork.”

0 comment

You may also like

Chaos and Refuge: Exhibitions to See in Dallas

August 19, 2022

Top Five: February 20, 2020 With Patrick Renner

February 20, 2020

Top Five: June 2, 2016

June 2, 2016

Persistent Schlock Deficit Haunts 2014 Dallas Art Fair

April 13, 2014

Top Five July 30, 2015

July 30, 2015

Party Pics: Aug. 4 at Ro2 Art in...

August 7, 2018

Annual MAC Membership Exhibition – “Meltdown”

August 13, 2011

Top Five: August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

Cleaving the Void in Jeanne Neal’s “Re-Articulation” at...

June 18, 2021

Top Five: June 6, 2019

June 6, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: