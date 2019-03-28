Top Five: March 28, 2019

by Glasstire March 28, 2019
1
Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on a gorgeous spring show in the Rio Grande Valley, a family of evolving artists, and an intimate show of Luis Jiménez’s work that feels just right, right now.

 

Hillerbrand+Magsamen- The Devices Project in Houston Texas

1. Hillerbrand+Magsamen: The Devices Project
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art (Houston)
February 23 – March 30

The Devices Project is a multidisciplinary undertaking originally conceived as an experimental theater production presented in May of 2018 at the MATCH performance venue in Houston. Originally titled 147 Devices for Integrated Principles, the artists have continued to grow and develop the project and have created varied renditions of it. This exhibition features a curated selection of photographs, video, and sculptures from the project. New to the program are the hand-manipulated photographs that have been sewn into, bedazzled, silver leafed, and spray painted, so as to be more sculptural, unique, and playful with what is real. Also new are a series of 3D printed sculptures of devices originally created for the photography.”

 

Luis Jiménez art show at Moody Gallery in Houston Texas

2. Luis Jiménez
Moody Gallery (Houston)
March 29 – April 27

A show of prints, sculptures, and drawings by artist Luis Jiménez.

 

Scott Winterrowd Space at ro2 in Dallas March 23 2019

3.1. Scott Winterrowd: Space
Ro2 Art (Dallas)
March 23 – April 20

A solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Scott Winterrowd.

 

Gillian Bradshaw Smith Nocturns at ro2 art Dallas March 23 2019

3.2. Gillian Bradshaw Smith: Nocturns
Ro2 Art (Dallas)
March 23 – April 20

A solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Gillian Bradshaw Smith.

 

Texas artist Lance Letscher art show in Austin

4. Lance Letscher: Flowers
Stephen L. Clark Gallery (Austin)
March 2 – April 13

A show of works by artist Lance Letscher.

 

Symphony of Color Wixarica and Huichol art show in McAllen Texas

5. Symphony of Color
International Museum of Art and Science (McAllen)
January 19 – June 30
Read our review of the show here.

An exhibition “comprised of a collection of over 40 musical instruments that have been decorated with colorful beads by artisans from the Wixárika community, also known as Huicholes. Each musical instrument is a depiction of the Wixárika culture and art and is deeply embedded with their beliefs. Original music composed for the exhibit is also worked in to the experience with individual tracks by the instruments that created the music and a central symphony of all tracks together.”

