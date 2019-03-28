Top Five: March 28, 2019

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on a gorgeous spring show in the Rio Grande Valley, a family of evolving artists, and an intimate show of Luis Jiménez’s work that feels just right, right now.

1. Hillerbrand+Magsamen: The Devices Project

Heidi Vaughan Fine Art (Houston)

February 23 – March 30

“The Devices Project is a multidisciplinary undertaking originally conceived as an experimental theater production presented in May of 2018 at the MATCH performance venue in Houston. Originally titled 147 Devices for Integrated Principles, the artists have continued to grow and develop the project and have created varied renditions of it. This exhibition features a curated selection of photographs, video, and sculptures from the project. New to the program are the hand-manipulated photographs that have been sewn into, bedazzled, silver leafed, and spray painted, so as to be more sculptural, unique, and playful with what is real. Also new are a series of 3D printed sculptures of devices originally created for the photography.”

2. Luis Jiménez

Moody Gallery (Houston)

March 29 – April 27

A show of prints, sculptures, and drawings by artist Luis Jiménez.

3.1. Scott Winterrowd: Space

Ro2 Art (Dallas)

March 23 – April 20

A solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Scott Winterrowd.

3.2. Gillian Bradshaw Smith: Nocturns

Ro2 Art (Dallas)

March 23 – April 20

A solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Gillian Bradshaw Smith.

4. Lance Letscher: Flowers

Stephen L. Clark Gallery (Austin)

March 2 – April 13

A show of works by artist Lance Letscher.

5. Symphony of Color

International Museum of Art and Science (McAllen)

January 19 – June 30

Read our review of the show here.

An exhibition “comprised of a collection of over 40 musical instruments that have been decorated with colorful beads by artisans from the Wixárika community, also known as Huicholes. Each musical instrument is a depiction of the Wixárika culture and art and is deeply embedded with their beliefs. Original music composed for the exhibit is also worked in to the experience with individual tracks by the instruments that created the music and a central symphony of all tracks together.”