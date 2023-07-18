AURORA Announces Kendal Henry & Leslie Moody Castro as 2024 Biennial Curators

AURORA, a Dallas-based public arts organization, has announced New York City-based artist and curator Kendal Henry and Austin- and Mexico City-based curator and writer Leslie Moody Castro as the curators of its 2024 biennial exhibition. (In addition to her independent curatorial work, Ms. Moody Castro is currently serving as the Guest Editor of Glasstire.)

AURORA was established in 2010 by artists Shane Pennington and Joshua King with Veletta Forsythe Lill, a Dallas arts supporter. Its inaugural exhibition was a one-night art event featuring light, video, and sound works. Over the years, the organization has held biennial exhibitions in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020. More recently, AURORA has added in other events such as Video Art Nights (2022) as part of the annual Dallas Arts Month, and New Stories New Futures (2021), a program in partnership with the Arts Council of Fort Worth.

Erica Felicella, Executive Producer of AURORA, told Glasstire, “Over the COVID lockdown, we decided to take the opportunity to step back and see how we could expand our programming to go beyond one large-scale event every two years and create a year-round program that could build up to the biennial. In addition to having more regular and deeper connections with the public, this allows for more focused and intimate spotlighting of regional, as well as national and international artists, to play a larger part in our ongoing program.”

In a press release, Mr. King, AURORA’s Executive Director, stated, “AURORA 2024 will bring back our city’s largest free public art event, continuing a 15-year mission ignited by a pair of Dallas artists and a civic leader who envisioned a future where North Texas would become a cultural capital for art and technology. Our aim is to inspire a more accessible future where anyone, from any background, can have transformative and meaningful experiences with public art.”

Titled FuturePresentPast, the 2024 exhibition will bring together a diverse group of emerging and established international and regional artists. During the week prior to the main AURORA Biennial event (which will be hosted at Dallas City Hall), works by regional artists will be on display at locations throughout the city as part of the AURORA Expanded program.

Mr. Henry remarked, “AURORA has always set the tone for brilliantly bringing communities together through their art and technology programming and biennials. Leslie Moody Castro and I are committed to continuing this legacy by delivering exceptional and thought-provoking experiences that leave a lasting impression on the public.”

Ms. Moody Castro noted, “My first experience with AURORA remains one of the most memorable I have ever had in Dallas. I am honored to be a part of a team that produces such innovative and provocative programming. I couldn’t be happier to be in Dallas again and can’t wait to see what unfolds.”

AURORA 2024 will take place in November 2024. To learn more and to stay up to date with other AURORA events, visit the organization’s website.