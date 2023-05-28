Dallas Museum of Art Announces its 2023 Awards to Artists, Totaling Over $25,000

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has announced the ten recipients of its 2023 Awards to Artists, who will together receive over $25,000 in funding. The winners range in age from 18 to 51, and seven are based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. See the list of recipients below.

Established 1980, the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award and the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recognize talent and potential in young visual artists. Since their creation, the two funds have awarded a total of nearly $710,000 to nearly 350 recipients. In 1990, The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant was created in honor of the memory of the eponymous Dallas artists. The Doziers believed in the importance of travel for an artist’s development. This grant is awarded to Texas-based artists who are at least 30 years old; since its establishment, it has given over $240,000 to support artists’ travels.

In a press release, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the DMA, remarked, “It is such a privilege to facilitate the career development of emerging and established artists with roots here in Texas through our Awards to Artists grants. The 2023 award recipients show great promise responding to pressing issues through their multivalent practices, and I look forward to seeing how they progress in their practices in the years ahead.”

This year’s guest juror was Krista Chalkley, a multidisciplinary artist, curator, and arts administrator, who was one of the 2022 Kimbrough Fund awardees. Ms. Chalkley said, “I am thrilled to serve as the guest juror for this year’s Awards to Artists grant. I know firsthand the veritable impact these grants have on an artist’s career, stemming from both the financial and moral support they provide. It is an incredible privilege to pass on that same honor and opportunity to my fellow artists, and I look forward to seeing how that manifests in each of the varying practices of this cohort.”

2023 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Beronica Gonzales

Sydney Gomez

Madison Smith

Deyjah Stewart

2023 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

Summer Aquino

Brook-Lynne Clark

Diana Rojas-Ponce

Anna Teiche

2023 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Steve Parker

Rehab El Sadek