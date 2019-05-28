Dallas Museum of Art Announces 2019 Artist Awards

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has announced its Awards to Artists for 2019. The museum gives three annual awards: the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award, the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award, and the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant. Thirteen Texas-based artists received awards this year.

Kristen Gaylord, the Assistant Curator of Photographs at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, served as this year’s guest juror. Since 1980, the funds have awarded more than $800,000 to artists. The funds provide support to the artists for travel, supplies, equipment, and residencies, among other endeavors.

States Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the DMA Curator of Contemporary Art: “We are thrilled to continue our support for some of the most promising and dynamic artists in our community with the Awards to Artists grants.”

The four 2019 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Isabella Cilia

Rachael Henson

Haley Hill

Chloe Nix

The seven 2019 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

Ryan Hawk

Brooke Johnson

Alexander Lozano

Yue Nakayama

Rachael Starbuck

Riel Sturchio

Audrey Travis

The two 2019 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Olaniyi Rasheed Akindiya

Ann Wood

