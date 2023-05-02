2 Post Cinema: Houston’s Neighborhood Arthouse Drive-In

Equipped with an inflatable movie screen, video projector, and FM transmitter, Houston artists Britt and Prince Thomas held their first 2 Post Cinema screening in late January. The screen — erected in their own backyard — was positioned high above their fence, offering a clear view for attendees parked in the adjacent T.C. Jester Park lot. The program, which started at 7:30 PM and lasted 45 minutes, featured videos and short films by eight local, national, and international artists.

Titled Tethered, the screening included works by Alessia Cecchet, Ania Moussawel, Deniese Ariana Pérez, Leyla Rodriguez, Dafna Steinberg, Krista Steinke, Miranda Viskatis and André Ramos-Woodard. The featured films were selected from more than 160 submissions.

2 Post Cinema received funding from Houston’s The Idea Fund, the re-granting program funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show and Project Row Houses. It is also funded by a City Initiative Grant from the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, administered by the Houston Arts Alliance.

The idea for the arthouse drive-in theater was a direct result of the pandemic and its lingering effects.

“During the pandemic lockdown, I spent a lot of time in our backyard hammock contemplating how we could share art with the public in a manner that was direct and how we could reach audiences who weren’t necessarily accustomed to going to art spaces,” said Britt. “How could we also bring the community together in a way that was pandemic-proof? From our backyard, I could see people coming and going from the public park parking lot across the street from our house. Eventually, I connected that audience and our location with an outdoor cinema since both Prince and I work in the medium. I brought the idea to Prince and he was instantly on board.”

At the end of the evening’s program, Britt and Prince came out to wave goodnight to the viewers and were greeted with a car horn “applause” from the audience.

“We definitely plan on continuing 2 Post Cinema in fall/winter 2023,” said Prince. “The reality is that with daylight saving time and the warmer weather in Texas, there are finite months in the year that are ideal for comfortably sitting in a vehicle to watch film and video in a residential neighborhood. November through February offer the early sunsets and cool temperatures that are ideal for our neighborhood drive-in cinema.”

While there are currently no official deadlines, artists and filmmakers are encouraged to submit by July 31 for upcoming fall and winter programs.

“As artists, we often groan about the complicated applications when applying for exhibition/screening opportunities,” remarked Britt. “We wanted the opposite. We streamlined the process to require the bare minimum amount of information… And most importantly, it is completely free to enter your works. We watch every video and archive it in a spreadsheet that can be used for curating future programming.”

To submit for future screenings, use this Google form.

“We hope to continue showcasing underrepresented artists and filmmakers,” commented Prince. “We love the community grassroots underground style of our alternative drive-in cinema and hope those foundational roots are sustained. Our hope is that we can grow our audience in Houston and champion more local and regional talent in the future.”

To stay up to date with 2 Post Cinema’s future programming, follow them on Instagram @2PostCinema.