Dallas and West Texas Institutions Announces New Appointments

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) and the Chinati Foundation have announced new appointments for staff and trustees, respectively.

Following the recent announcement of changes to its curatorial team, the DMA has also announced a new hire and staff promotions. Nia Amadife has joined the museum in the role of Director of Human Resources. Ms. Amadife most recently served as the Global HR Business Partner & Practice Lead for Childfund International, a nonprofit organization working to support children’s education, health, and safety across the world. In her new position, Ms. Amadife will also serve as an important advocate for the museum’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

Additionally, the museum has announced the promotions of Stacey Lizotte, Brad Pritchett, and Aschelle Morgan. Last July, Ms. Lizotte was promoted to the position of the Allen and Kelli Questrom Center for Creative Connections Director of Education. She has now been appointed Chief Learning Officer in addition to her director role. Mr. Pritchett, who previously served as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, has been appointed Chief Experience Officer. In his new role, he will maintain his duties related to marketing and communications and will oversee Guest Services and earned revenue. Ms. Morgan, who previously held the position of Director of Communications and Public Relations, has been promoted to Director of External Affairs. In her new position, she will promote the museum as it seeks to better serve the diverse communities of Dallas.

Last month, the Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati in Marfa, named Caitlin Murray as its new Executive Director. Yesterday, the organization announced the appointment of two new trustees to its board: Miguel Fernandez and Franck Giraud.

In a press release, Mack Fowler and Annabelle Selldorf, chair and co-chair of the board, stated, “Miguel and Franck are accomplished business leaders and dedicated philanthropists. Their vision and expertise will be vital as we focus on Chinati’s future.”

Mr. Fernandez serves as the CEO of Flō Networks, XX, which he co-founded in 2001. He also co-founded Saba Investments, a regional technology fund; Stanton Hospitality, an El Paso-based hospitality group; and Sotoak Realty, a real estate company focused on developing downtown El Paso. Additionally, Mr. Fernandez is involved with community groups and nonprofit organizations. He is a member of Borderplex Alliance, an El Paso–based bi-national economic development organization and serves on the Board of Managers of the University Medical Center of El Paso, the primary teaching institution for Texas Tech University’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso.

Mr. Giraud splits his time between Italy and the United States and has a long history of engaging with contemporary art. He was the international director of 19th- and 20th-century art at Christie’s and later served as the chairman of Giraud, Pissarro, Ségalot (GPS Partners), an art advisory firm with locations in New York and Paris. Additionally, Mr. Giraud has been a supporter of Chinati since his first visit in 1997.