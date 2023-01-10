Contemporary at Blue Star Announces Two Opportunities for Artists

Contemporary at Blue Star, a nonprofit art organization in San Antonio, has announced two opportunities for artists, including a residency program in Berlin, Germany and a call for artists books.

In 2013, the Contemporary launched an artist residency program for which creatives living and working in Bexar County travel to Berlin. The residency is held at Künstlerhaus Bethanien, a nonprofit professional artist studio and cultural center. There are four available residency cycles, each lasting three months: July 15 – October 8, 2023; October 15, 2023 – January 8, 2024; January 15 – April 8, 2024; and April 15 – July 8, 2024. Applicants must have the flexibility to participate in any of the residency cycles and be able to fulfill the duration of the program.

Selected artists will receive a $2,000 stipend to help cover the costs associated with travel and living abroad. Additionally, the Contemporary will cover all residency-related program fees. Artists will have an individual live/work studio space and access to shared bathroom, shower, and laundry facilities.

The deadline to apply to the residency program is February 10, 2023. To learn more about the opportunity and to apply, click here.

Contemporary at Blue Star has also announced an open call for exhibitors for its annual Novel Ideas Art Book Fair. The one-night event will feature an array of artists’ books and is an opportunity for artists and publishers to sell their work and connect. There is no fee associated with exhibiting, and the Contemporary will not take a percentage of sales.

The free event will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5 pm to 9 pm, during San Antonio’s Southtown First Friday Artwalk, an event which sees between 600 and 900 attendees. The deadline to apply is February 3, 2023. Click here for more information and to submit your application.