Applications Now Open for Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency

If you’re an artist living and working in Bexar County: Applications are now open for the Blue Star Contemporary Berlin residency program. The residency program, which is now in its seventh year and facilitated by Blue Star in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin, Germany, will give four artists the opportunity to live and work in the city for three months.

Blue Star covers costs associated with the residency, meaning that studio and living space, along with workshops and curatorial visits are all included. The organization also gives chosen artists a travel stipend for airfare. Other international artists will concurrently be in residence at Künstlerhaus Bethanien, meaning that participants will network with their peers.

The program’s 2018-2019 residents include: Jimmy James Canales, Megan Harrison, Justin Korver, and Ryan Takaba. Artists interested in applying to the 2019-2020 iteration of the program must be available for all four residency cycles:

July 15 – October 8

October 15- January 8

January 15 – April 8

April 15 – July 8

Applications are open from January 1, 2019 to February 15, 2019. If you would like more information, Blue Star is hosting an information session about the residency on January 4, 2019 at 5PM. The event will feature Joey Fauerso and Leigh Anne Lester, two alumni of the residency, answering questions and discussing their experiences. See below for the residency’s eligibility information.

Eligibility information for the 2019-2020 Berlin Residency Cycle

• Must currently reside in Bexar County and conduct a significant portion of your artistic practice/outreach in San Antonio. Artist must have established residency for 12 months prior to application period.

• Must have at least five years of relevant work experience and/or specialized arts training, such as a degree or certificate, or intensive period developing their skill and knowledge base.

• Demonstrate a clear investment of time and resources into your artistic practice and/or derive a portion of individual earned income from your artistic practice or areas related to the field.

• Have a professional portfolio that includes publicly displayed and possibly published works.

• Must be able to attend during any of the residency cycle dates.

• Students are not eligible to apply. Artist collaborative teams/collectives not eligible to apply