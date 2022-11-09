Learn About Art League Houston’s Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Earlie Hudnall, Jr.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: Drawn to Communities. Dates: September 16 – December 3, 2022.

“Art League Houston is proud to present, Drawn to Communities, an exhibition of photography by Houston artist, Earlie Hudnall, Jr., recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts. Earlie Hudnall, Jr. always has a camera with him. He has been actively photographing for more than 40 years. Hudnall’s work and education has taken him around the world, yet some of his most recognized photographs are of life here in Houston’s Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards. His compelling images of families and daily life in some of the city’s most neglected neighborhoods remains as a record of these historic communities that persevere with strength, love, and dignity. In talking about his work, Hudnall states: “I chose the camera as a tool to document different aspects of life: who we are, what we do, how we live, what our communities look like.”

In an age of digital photography, Hudnall continues to shoot with film negatives and make gelatin silver prints in his own darkroom at his home in Houston’s Third Ward. Art League Houston (ALH) humbly honors Mr. Hudnall as the recipient of the biennial 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts with this survey exhibition of some of his most significant and iconic images of Houston and of the world. A catalog published by ALH and designed by HvA Design will be available in conjunction with this exhibition. The catalog includes some of his most celebrated images along with an introductory essay by Anne Wilkes Tucker.”

Video by Jay Clark: