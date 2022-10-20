Applications Now Open for CAMH Teen Council Biennial Exhibit

by Glasstire October 20, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH), a non-collecting institution in the city’s Museum District, is now accepting applications for its 13th Teen Council-curated Biennial Exhibition. All artists aged 13-18 who reside in the Houston area are eligible to apply for the show, which will be curated by members of the museum’s Teen Council. Works in all media will be considered. The deadline to submit is November 29, 2022 at 4 PM. Submissions should be based on the following prompt, as stated on the CAMH website: 

Consider a ‘personal rebirth’ of yours in which there was a ‘before’ and ‘after’ moment. What did you leave behind? What are you taking into your new reality? How have you been born anew?”

The CAMH Teen Council is a long-running program in which a group of teenage art enthusiasts work together to develop unique programming for the museum. While past events have included fashion shows, screenings, music festivals, and markets, the biennial is the Council’s major recurring project. The council currently has thirteen members and meets weekly. According to its website, the museum sees the group as its “vehicle for attracting the city’s teen population to CAMH and exposing them to the vibrant field of contemporary art.” The Teen Council is selected through an application process that opens in the spring, and includes the input of current members. 

Previous biennials have received positive coverage from the community. The 2021 event, Tune On, Tune In, Tap Out, saw the group responding to coronavirus lockdowns by meeting virtually and seeking out artwork that interrogated the “screen.” Twenty-five artists were selected for that exhibition, which the museum described as “a time capsule of the teenage experience during an era of viral, political, and mental turmoil.” In a Glasstire review of 2017’s rendition of the biennial, Origins of the Self, Michael Bise described the exhibition as “necessary and urgent.” 

A designed flyer for the Contemporary Art Museum Houston's Teen Council-Curated 13 Biennial Exhibition Open Call.

Contemporary Art Museum Houston Teen Council-Curated 13 Biennial Exhibition Open Call

The as-of-yet-untitled forthcoming Teen Council Biennial will be on view on the lower level of CAMH from February 16–June 25, 2023. For more details, or to submit an application, go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Snapshots from the Artpace Teen Convening

August 5, 2015

“Wild Life: Elizabeth Murray & Jessi Reaves” at...

May 10, 2021

Shift Your Known Position to The Light; Alvin...

October 19, 2012

Top Five July 30, 2015

July 30, 2015

Artist and Collaborator Tim Rollins, 1955-2017

December 29, 2017

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Announces New Partnership for...

January 4, 2022

Houston: The Kids Are Alright

June 8, 2016

Jae Ko’s ‘flow’ at The Contemporary Art Museum,...

July 15, 2016

New Dallas Art Collective Asks Artists to Think...

October 7, 2013

Houston’s Mayor is Currently Accepting Proposals for the...

June 13, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: